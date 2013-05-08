Cloud Cents Launches a New Service to Help Busy Professionals Manage Their Accounting More Easily

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Cloud Cents, a company that offers top-notch accounting solutions for a wide variety of professionals and business owners, has just unveiled a new service that will help busy people to better manage their accounting. By using the latest in cloud technology and security protocols in the financial industry, Cloud Cents is changing the way people who are often on the go run their accounting departments.



As most business owners know quite well, running a successful company takes a lot of time and energy. Often, there are just not enough hours in the day to devote to important accounting issues like payroll, record keeping and other related tasks. This is where Cloud Cents steps in—through its new and innovative cloud accounting services, businesses can now manage their accounting records at any time, and from any location.



In addition to outsourced bookkeeping and payroll services, Cloud Cents also features writing services for projects like business plans, unexpected event planning, offices processes and procedures.



“We are motivated for your success, because if you succeed then we benefit,” said Peter Shinen, head of Accounts and Training at Cloud Cents, adding that his company can handle payroll services for businesses with up to 40 employees, including direct deposit options.



“We can handle all your bookkeeping. You fax or email your mail as it comes in and we can pay your bills. Keep your ledger up-to-date, bill customers, prepare budgets and chat on how your business can grow.”



Because Shinen and the rest of his staff understand that some small business owners and other professionals still want to handle as much of their accounting work as possible, Cloud Cents also offers support and training to its clients. For example, the company can help teach clients to use products like QuickBooks and other related materials. Interested clients may request that Cloud Cents teach a course on a specific subject matter, or they may also schedule one-on-one training.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Cloud Cents is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the newly-launched services, as well positive testimonials from clients.



About Cloud Cents

Cloud Cents, originally called Castle Rock Consulting, opened in the 2010. The company’s staff holds credentials that include Enrolled Agent, QuickBooks Pro Advisor, and Clio Certified Consultant. The team at Cloud Cents offers sound accounting solutions to individuals (athletes, entertainers, busy professionals), small businesses/firms and provides assistance to other bookkeepers. The company’s headquarters are located in California. For more information, please visit http://www.cloudcents.net