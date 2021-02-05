Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Cloud Communication Platforms Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Communication Platforms market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Communication Platforms Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include, Avaya, IPCortex, 2600hz, Inc., Twilio, Cisco, Nexmo, Mitel Telepo, Centile, Xelion, Plivo,



Cloud Communication Platforms Market Overview

Cloud communication platforms integrate voice and calling features into applications with the help of a set of communication APIs in place of building telephony infrastructure. The cloud communication platform is highly adopted by small businesses to resolve the communication challenges faced in the business world. The platform hosted in the cloud and integrates into a various range of communications including mobile phones and others. The UCaaS solutions provide an interface between multiple platforms including CRM, ERP, and virtualization solutions. The cloud communication platforms benefit by providing lowered TCO, simplified IT management, disaster recovery, and others. This platform required less investment and helps to reduce PBX maintenance staff.



Cloud Communication Platforms Market by Type (Solution {Unified Communication and Collaboration, Web Real-Time Communication, Interactive Voice Response, Voice Over Internet Protocol, Application Programming Interface, Reporting, and Analytics}, Services {Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services}), Organization Size (Small Size Organization, Medium Size Organization, Large Size Organization), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Government, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Others (Education, Manufacturing))



Market Trend:

- Advancement in Technologies and Business Models

- Increased Competitiveness for Pricing

- High Adoption of Cloud Communication Platform from Small and Medium Size Organizations

- Costs Optimizations and Improve Business Continuity



Market Drivers:

- Increase Demand for Online Backup and Database

- Growing Demand for Cloud Unified Communications

- Growing Demand for Networks of High-Speed Data in China and India



Challenges:

- Lack of High Skilled Resources



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Communication Platforms Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Communication Platforms market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Communication Platforms Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Communication Platforms

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Communication Platforms Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Communication Platforms market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Cloud Communication Platforms Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Communication Platforms Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



