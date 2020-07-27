Cloud Computing Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market : Rackspace, VMware, Alibaba, Verizon, Oracle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Computing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Computing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Computing The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), VMware (United States), Alibaba (China), Adobe (United States), Verizon (United States) and Rackspace (United States).



The global Cloud Computing market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to growth in requirement for delivering enhanced customer experience, increased automation and agility, and increased cost-savings and return on investment. Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. the implementation of cloud services to support flexible access to enterprise resources by the employees is slated to act as a major driver for the growth of the global cloud computing market. "The worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 17.5 percent in 2019 to total USD 214.3 billion, up from USD 182.4 billion in 2018, according to Gartner, Inc." According to the study, 90 percent of companies are using the cloud.



Market Trend

- High Demand due to Increasing BYOD Trend

- Increasing Demand for The Public Cloud



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption due to Several Benefits That Cloud Computing Offers Over On-Premise IT System



Opportunities

- Growing Adoption from Developing Countries Such as APAC

- Rising Demand From Various Industry Verticals



The Global Cloud Computing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Service Model (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others), Functions (Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery (DR), Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Management (ERM), Collaboration and Content Management, Others), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Cloud Computing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Cloud Computing Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Global Cloud Computing Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Computing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



