Cloud Computing in Banking Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

Major Players in This Report Include,

Amazon Web Services (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), IBM (United States), Aliyun (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Workday (United States), Adobe (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), EMC Corporation (United States),



Cloud computing is the delivery of computing service such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and the Internet. Companies offering these computing services are called cloud providers. The cloud computing has offered number of benefits to various industries such as banking. It makes things easier like interoperability, secure storage, 24Ã—7 up time, and others. Also, it creates an opportunity for bankers to connect with their users directly. Moreover, it is an easy technique to deploy and integrate with all the services of the bank system.



Market Drivers

- Benefits Such as Cost Effective, Feasibility, Reliability, and Productivity

- Increased Return on Investments with Low Infrastructure and Storage Costs



Market Trend

- Rising Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services



Opportunities

- Growing Adoption by Large, Medium and Small Enterprises

- Digital Transformation among the Industries



Challenges

- Security Issues in Banking Sectors May Hamper the Market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Cloud Computing in Banking market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Cloud Computing in Banking market study is being classified by Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud), Type of cloud computing (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a service (SaaS)), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Workload (Application development and testing, Data storage and backup, Resource management, Orchestration services, Others)



