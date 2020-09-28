Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- A latest survey on Global Cloud Computing In K-12 Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Adobe System Inc. (United States), Cisco System Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Ellucian (United States) and Dell.



Market Snapshot

Cloud Computing in K- 12 is refers to cloud computing solutions in education. Cloud computing is an excellent alternative for educational institutions which are particularly under budget shortage in order to work their information systems successfully without spending any more investment for the computers as well as network devices. It will likely have a major impact on the educational environment in the future.



Market Trend

- Integration of IOT with Cloud Computing

- Adoption of Learning outside Classroom's Boundary



Market Drivers

- Reduced Cost of Ownership

- Growing Implementation of Blended Learning in Various Educational Institutes



Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Adobe System Inc. (United States), Cisco System Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Ellucian (United States) and Dell



Market Analysis by Types: Type I, Type II, Type III



Market Analysis by Applications: Training & Consulting, Integration & Migration and Support & Maintenance



Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Type I, Type II, Type III] (Historical & Forecast)

- Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Training & Consulting, Integration & Migration and Support & Maintenance] (Historical & Forecast)

- Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Cloud Computing In K-12 market report:

The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Training & Consulting, Integration & Migration and Support & Maintenance], by Type [Type I, Type II, Type III] and by Regions [South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)]



