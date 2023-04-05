Cloud Computing in K-12 Market to See Booming Growth : Microsoft, NetApp, VMware, Adobe

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Computing In K-12 market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Adobe System Inc. (United States), Cisco System Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Ellucian (United States), Dell (United States)



Cloud Computing in K- 12 is refers to cloud computing solutions in education. Cloud computing is an excellent alternative for educational institutions which are particularly under budget shortage in order to work their information systems successfully without spending any more investment for the computers as well as network devices. It will likely have a major impact on the educational environment in the future. The applications of cloud computing in k-12 including Training & Consulting, Integration & Migration and Support & Maintenance.



ON 28TH November 2018, Blackboard has launched Blackboard SafetyList, a crisis management response platform that helps school district leaders coordinate the internal teams responsible for preparing for and managing safety and security incidents.

On 5th June 2018, Cisco has launched the CiscoÂ® Cloud-Native Broadband Router offers cable operators a new approach to support core broadband routing functions and simplify network operations.



by Application (Training & Consulting, Integration & Migration, Support & Maintenance), Services (Software as a service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS)), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Community Cloud), End User (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing K-12 in Developing Courtiers

- Application of Upgradable Cloud Services



Market Drivers:

- Reduced Cost of Ownership

- Growing Implementation of Blended Learning in Various Educational Institutes



Market Trend:

- Integration of IOT with Cloud Computing

- Adoption of Learning outside Classroomâ€™s Boundary



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Computing In K-12 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Computing In K-12 market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Computing In K-12 Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cloud Computing In K-12

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Computing In K-12 Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Computing In K-12 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Cloud Computing In K-12 Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



