Fast Market Research recommends "Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Research and Development - Virtualization of Data through the Cloud Optimizes Next-Generation DNA Sequencing and Clinical Trials Data Management" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- GBI Research, leading business intelligence provider has released its latest report, "Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Research and Development - Virtualization of Data through the Cloud Optimizes Next-Generation DNA Sequencing and Clinical Trials Data Management", which provides insights into the key applications of cloud computing in the research, development and sales effectiveness within the pharmaceutical industry. The report provides an understanding of technological concepts in cloud computing, including cloud computing service models, deployment models and key stakeholders. Information on the major players in the cloud computing space is followed by an overall assessment of the technology in terms of benefits and restraints. Applications of cloud computing in the pharmaceutical industry are explained in the next section, with a focus on next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics, transfer of information across the sales force and clinical trials data management.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research analyses reveals that cloud computing has managed to change the invention, development, deployment updating and maintenance of information technology (IT) services. While the per-unit cost of computing has decreased due to the exponential increase in the power of modern machines, the cost of managing IT infrastructure has increased over the same time period. This is mainly due to the penetration of systems within the organization which has significantly increased the complexity of the entire infrastructure. Cloud computing promises to deliver existing as well as new functionalities of IT, coupled with a significant reduction in costs for deploying these functionalities.
Scope
- A brief technical understanding of cloud computing services
- Review of cloud computing service models, deployment models and role of major stakeholders
- Dedicated section on applications of cloud computing across the pharmaceutical industry value chain
- An understanding the benefits and restraints of cloud computing
- The report also covers information on the leading market players and the competitive landscape, including established companies, technology providers and innovative companies in the cloud computing space
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the use of cloud computing in healthcare
- Understand the potential areas of application across the value chain.
- Identify key services and applications which can be hosted on the cloud
Companies Mentioned in this Report: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Google, Microsoft, Apache, EMC, Amazon.com, Salesforce.com
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market - Global Trends, Opportunities, Challenges & Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Phase Forward Incorporated (PFWD) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ALNY) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Clinical Supply Chain Management - Technologies such as IVRS, CTMS, EDC and RFID Enhance Drug Supply Management
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- e-Clinical Trial Solutions Market to 2018 - Growing Complexity of Clinical Trials and Increased Focus on Accuracy and Efficiency Drive Trial Sponsors to Adopt Novel Technologies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market to 2018 - Public-Private Partnerships to Strengthen Research Capacities and Advance Clinical Development Programs
- Celgene Corporation (CELG) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Cardiovascular Diseases - Average Patient Recruitment per Trial was the Highest in Venous Thromboembolism
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile