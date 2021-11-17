Cloud Computing Jobs in High Demand Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- Tech skills as a whole have been considerably in demand over the course of 2021 as many organisations have tried to accelerate their digitisation strategy. However, some skills have even more value than others in the technology world right now. In particular, those who are able to provide support when it comes to cloud computing are especially highly sought after. Over three years between 2018 and 2021, the number of cloud computing jobs per million increased by 42% and, as many organisations continue to shift to cloud based services, this figure will steadily rise. In fact, now as so many of the most meaningful applications and services are cloud based, we could see a series of spikes in demand over the coming years. This is great news for those in cloud infrastructure jobs UK, whether currently looking to take next steps into a thriving career or starting out in something new from scratch.



Since 2013, Glocomms has been providing expert support to organisations in the UK and beyond when it comes to hiring for resilience and growth where technology is concerned. As well as cloud infrastructure jobs UK, the firm handles a broad range of other roles across technology, including cyber security, commercial services, enterprise solutions, development & engineering and data & analytics. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows Glocomms to create individual options for every organisation, whether an agile start-up looking to grow quickly or a well-established name in tech looking to expand into niche areas. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at organisations across the country, the firm has vital resources to make the right connections happen. Key to this success has been a focus on streamlining the process of recruitment so that it is efficient and simple for everyone involved.



Also critical to the way that Glocomms has been able to support clients, especially during the challenges of the pandemic, has been the investment made internally. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so that they are always ahead of the curve. The firm has a reach that extends across the country to major locations such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. This nationwide presence is backed by being part of an international workforce of 1,000+. Plus, the team in the UK is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the world of technology is a truly global one it's essential that Glocomms is able to provide support for cloud infrastructure jobs UK, and also worldwide. There are currently many different roles available via the firm, including Cloud Engineer, B2C Back End Developer and AWS Architect.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



