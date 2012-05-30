Cloud Computing Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The cloud computing market of China is poised to demonstrate a robust growth of 77.5% CAGR during 2010-15.



The report begins with the brief introduction defining cloud computing with its key characteristics followed by a brief overview on the historical evolution of cloud computing. Subsequently, the report covers major categories of cloud computing, cloud service products available in China and different types of deployment mechanisms of cloud computing in China. Market overview section covers the domestic cloud computing market size and its future growth prospects for the period during 2010-15. This section further identifies major cloud computing hubs of China alongwith key investments made that spans across various new projects.



Among various pros & cons of cloud computing, the report finds that ERP and CRM attain greater popularity with wider availability among all cloud applications.



Major factors driving the growth of cloud computing market in China include cost reduction, speed, flexibility and responsiveness, widespread adoption of internet, rising smartphone usage, indigenous innovation, and scope in (medium and small-sized enterprises) MSMEs.



The report finds that significant cost reduction motivates Chinese customers towards adopting cloud computing services. Also, nearly half of the survey respondents believe that cloud computing reduces upfront IT costs. In addition, faster computer processing speed and greater internet bandwidth drives the cloud computing in China. As china’s internet population estimated to rise by 17% during 2007–2015 propels the growing cloud computing market, mobile cloud computing market is also showing huge potential to grow owing to rising smartphone use and development of 3G/4G networks in China. Chinese indigenous companies have contributed to the growth of innovation in cloud computing. Many Chinese colleges and institutions have made indigenous technological innovation in cloud computing. China’s cloud computing market stands to capitalize upon the untapped potential in 47 mn domestic MSMEs.



Players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Major challenges identified include lack of knowledge & experience, lesser use of virtualization and data security concerns.



The report finds that the lack of expertise and knowledge among IT executives restricts the growth of cloud computing in China. Barely 14% of Chinese companies have adopted virtualization as compared to that of 74% in the U.S. Over 80% of Chinese executives consider data security threat as one of the major concerns in cloud computing.



The report also delves into the role of government and key initiatives taken in the wake of supporting the cloud computing market in China. Furthermore, the report highlights key pilot project bases for Cloud Computing in China.



Emerging trends in the cloud computing market include China’s promising national policy and emerging cloud computing industrial chain.



The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the cloud computing market in China briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of key players’ revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance, business highlights and their product portfolio, providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Some of the key statistics or factors impacting the cloud computing market in China covered in the report include domestic market size, availability & popularity of solutions, initial opportunities for using clouds, response on benefits of cloud computing, broadband user base, average internet access speed – top 5 province, internet population, top 5 countries – internet users (2010), rising smartphone sales, top 5 countries – mobile phone users (2010), virtualization adoption, response by Chinese on data security concern, etc.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of initiatives taken by government as well as the players, trends and challenges persisting in the cloud computing market in China.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78725/cloud-computing-market-in-china-2012.html