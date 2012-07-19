Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Cloud Computing market in India to grow at a CAGR of 54.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to reduce capital and operational expenditure. The Cloud Computing market in India has also been witnessing growing adoption of handheld devices. However, lack of data security and privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Cloud Computing Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Cloud Computing market in the India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and VMware Inc. The other vendors included in the report are AT&T Inc., Dell Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Avaya Inc., EMC Corp., RedHat Inc., HCL Infosystems Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



