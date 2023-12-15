Cloud Computing Market Latest Trends, Scope, Share, and Growth Factors : A Global Forecast to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- The global Cloud Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 626.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1,266.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Cloud providers can achieve economies of scale by pooling computing resources and distributing costs across many users; this allows organizations to access computing power and storage without significant upfront investments in infrastructure.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Computing Market"



344 - Tables

62 - Figures

346 – Pages



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-computing-market-234.html



The cloud computing market is expanding, and vendors are adopting a strategic focus to attract customers. Cloud services can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, promoting remote work and collaboration. This accessibility enhances productivity and facilitates global business operations. Cloud providers typically have multiple data centers across different geographic locations. This redundancy enhances reliability, ensuring services remain available during hardware failures or disasters. These services are increasing the demand for the cloud computing market.



The SaaS segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.



Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe, Google, and IBM are some of the leading companies in the SaaS market. Although the SaaS market has reached a level of maturity and its growth rate is not as rapid as that of IaaS and PaaS, the SaaS market is significantly more extensive and is anticipated to maintain this position until 2023. MnM predicts substantial growth across all SaaS segments and geographic regions. Many businesses were increasingly adopting SaaS solutions, ranging from customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to communication and collaboration tools. AI and machine learning are increasingly integrated into SaaS applications to provide advanced analytics, automation, and predictive capabilities. This trend aims to enhance the functionality and intelligence of cloud-based solutions.



Retail & Consumer Goods vertical to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The retail & consumer goods vertical has become one of the most dynamic and fast-paced sectors in adopting cutting-edge technologies. Leading companies in this space include Walmart, Ocado, Tesco, Shapeways, Zara, and Richline Group. In recent years, cloud computing has emerged as a game-changing technology that significantly benefits the industry. For instance, beacons installed in retail stores for facial recognition generate a vast amount of data, which can be processed and analyzed closer to the source using cloud computing rather than sending it to centralized storage, which could be costly and time-consuming; this helps companies identify new revenue sources quickly. The adoption of cloud computing is due to factors such as the rising purchasing power of customers, the need to meet their expectations, and the retention and acquisition of new customers. Online retailing and cloud technologies have disrupted the retail and consumer goods industry, leading to the adoption of cloud computing mainly for storage, backup, and security services.



Cloud computing can significantly help enhance stores' brand value and lifespan by identifying out-of-stock situations and pricing issues. Retailers and consumer goods companies are also using edge computing to leverage new technologies like IoT and AI for gathering insights into consumer purchase preferences and patterns, thereby improving their business's overall efficiency. For example, Walmart uses edge computing to leverage IoT data generated from sensors at the store level and backhaul it to Microsoft Azure Cloud for a unified view of customers across the US.



Our analysis shows North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global cloud computing market in 2023, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. Due to several factors, including numerous businesses with advanced IT infrastructure and the accessibility of technical skills, North America is the market with the most established cloud computing adoption. Factors, such as organizations shifting toward cloud services and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies, are expected to drive the adoption of cloud computing offerings in North America. The region will encourage market growth as large enterprises and SMEs focus on developing innovative cloud computing integrated with technological advancements, such as IoT and predictive maintenance. North America also witnessed the early adoption of cloud and mobility technologies and has an advanced IT infrastructure, which reduces operational expenditure through various technological advancements across verticals. North America is the most significant contributor in terms of revenue compared to the other regions. The cloud computing market in North America will grow steadily during the forecast period as enterprises adopt advanced application development technologies at various levels as a part of their strategy to sustain themselves in the competitive market.



Inquire Before Buy: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=234



Market Players



The prominent players across all service types profiled in the cloud computing market's study include AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Workday (US), Fujitsu (Japan), VMware (US), Rackspace (US), DXC (US), Tencent Cloud (China), NEC (Japan), DigitalOcean (US), Joyent (US), Skytap (US), OVH (France), Navisite (US), CenturyLink (US), Infor (US), Sage (UK), Intuit (US), OpenText (Canada), Cisco (US), Box (US), Zoho (US), Citrix (US), Epicor (US), Upland Software (US), ServiceNow (US), IFS (Sweden), App Maisters (US), Zymr (US), JDV Technologies (India), Tudip Technologies (India), Visartech (US), Cloudflex (Nigeria), Cloudways (Malta), Vultr (US), and pCloud (Switzerland).



Key Dynamic Factors For Cloud Computing Market:



Technological Progress:



Innovation and acceptance are fueled by ongoing developments in cloud technologies like serverless computing, edge computing, and containerisation (like Kubernetes).



Security Issues:



Security is still a crucial component. Strong security measures are required to safeguard data and apps as cloud adoption rises. For the market to thrive, ongoing efforts to improve cloud security solutions are essential.



Adherence to Regulations:



Compliance with privacy and data protection laws, such as GDPR and HIPAA, is essential for cloud service providers. The plans and operations of cloud providers may be affected by changes in regulatory environments.



Adoption of Hybrid and Multiple Clouds:



To take advantage of the advantages of various cloud models, a lot of businesses are using hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. One dynamic feature of the market is the ability to manage and integrate resources across different cloud environments with ease.



Initiatives for Digital Transformation:



Cloud computing is a major enabler of the global digital revolution that organisations are undergoing. The adoption of cloud services in digital transformation initiatives is fueled by their support for innovation, scalability, and agility.



Cost Control and Optimisation:



For businesses, cloud cost control is a major challenge. Effective cost-optimization techniques and tools for managing expenses have an impact on cloud market decision-making.



Integration of Edge Computing:



Cloud architecture is being influenced by the advent of edge computing, which is processing data closer to the source rather than in centralised data centres.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



To obtain a strategic advantage in the fiercely competitive cloud computing market, businesses conduct in-depth competitive and segmentation assessments. Cloud service companies like Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) continuously evaluate market conditions in order to improve their services. Competitive analysis include assessing the advantages and disadvantages of major competitors, keeping an eye on their service and product offerings, and spotting new trends. Understanding the various demands of consumers and customising services accordingly depend on segmentation analysis.



Companies use market segmentation to efficiently target and service particular consumer categories by taking into account variables like industry verticals, firm size, and geographic locations. They also investigate technology and market areas, looking for chances for uniqueness and innovation. Sustaining success in this dynamic and often changing industry requires the capacity to adapt and differentiate as the market grows, client preferences change, and emerging technologies impact the landscape.



Browse Other Reports:



Data Pipeline Tools Market



Identity Verification Market



Multichannel Order Management Market



NLP in Education Market



AI in Project Management Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-computing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-computing-market.asp