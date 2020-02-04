Cloud Computing Market Share,Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025: Top Key Players - IBM, Google, SAP, Rackspace, Oracle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The Study Paper in this Global Cloud Computing Market includes: Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Google, SAP, Rackspace, Oracle, DELL/Vmware, Citrix Systems, Joyent, HP Enterprise, Pivotal, Cisco Systems, Alibaba, Tencent, China Telecom, HUAWEI, China Unicom, CMCC, Baidu, Blue Cloud Tech, OVH, Avaya, Yandex, Timico, Fujitsu, etc.



Cloud Computing: Region Wise Outlook:

The global Cloud Computing Market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the aforementioned regions, the APEJ market for Cloud Computing holds the largest market share, China being the largest automotive market in the region is attributed to the growth of automotive bushes market in the region. Latin America market for automotive bushes is followed by the APEJ market.



The adoption of renewable resources for the production of prime raw material polyurethane used in Cloud Computing in the regions like North America and Western Europe is expected to push the market for Cloud Computing in these regions. Japan and the Middle East and Africa market is also expected to pace up in the Cloud Computing Market by the end of forecast period.



Segmentation by product type:

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS



Segmentation by application:

Commercial Use

Public Services

Other Applications



Cloud Computing Market Report Highlights:

1.Detailed overview of parent market.

2.Changing market dynamics in the industry.

3.In-depth market segmentation.

4.Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

5.Recent industry trends and developments.

6.Competitive landscape.

7.Strategies of key players and products offered.

8.Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth.

9.A neutral perspective on market performance.



By deployment model, the hybrid cloud segment to be a larger contributor to the cloud computing market growth during the forecast period:

Increased user and resource mobility, ongoing migration of applications over the cloud, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are leading organizations toward the adoption of hybrid cloud. Industries, such as healthcare, BFSI, and government, which prioritize compliance, security, and customer experience opt for the hybrid deployment model. Leading cloud vendors are focusing on improving their presence in hybrid cloud space; for instance in October 2018, IBM acquired Red Hat. The acquisition helped IBM gain access to larger customer base and extensive cloud portfolio of Red Hat.



Need for utilizing existing resources efficiently to drive the adoption of cloud computing services:

Organizations with employees between 1 and 999 are categorized under the SMEs segment. Cloud computing services are being rapidly adopted by SMEs, due to the ease and flexibility they offer; the demand is expected to grow during the forecast period. The benefits, such as seamless scalability, flexibility, pay-as-you-go payment model, reduced operational costs, and customized offerings as per business requirements are facilitating the adoption of cloud services among SMEs.



By Deployment Model

- Public Cloud

- Private Cloud

- Hybrid Cloud



By Organization Size

- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

- Large Enterprises



Report holds answers to important questions :

1.What will the local and international competition for vendors operating in the Cloud Computing Marketlook like during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025?

2.What impact will innovative technology and product substitutes have on the use of a service and product?

3.What are the trade barriers in the Cloud Computing?

4.What are the important catalysts that will shape the preference of the customers during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025?

5.What will be the expected ROI (return on investment)? How much profit will the Cloud Computing Marketplayers make?

6.Which distribution trends and developments will continue to dominate the Cloud Computing Marketin the coming years?



