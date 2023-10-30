Cloud Computing Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2027)

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2023 -- The global Cloud Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 545.8 billion in 2022 to USD 1,240.9 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Cloud Computing is delivering on-demand IT resources virtually over the Internet with pay-as-you-go model. The cloud offers a variety of IT services, including networking, servers, databases, software, and virtual storage, among others. Cloud computing is described as a virtual platform that enables limitless online data storage and access.



Growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are major factor driving increased adoption of cloud computing and related emerging technologies. Cloud Computing is divided into two categories based on deployment, including public cloud and private cloud. The major cloud computing services are infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). Major factors, such as data security, faster Disaster Recovery (DR), and meeting compliance requirements, are driving the growth of cloud computing services.



Some of the major cloud computing market vendors are AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Workday (US), Fujitsu (Japan), VMware (US), Rackspace (US), DXC (US), Tencent Cloud (China), NEC (Japan), DigitalOcean (US), Joyent (US), Virtustream (US), Skytap (US), OVH (France), Bluelock (US), Navisite (US), CenturyLink (US), Infor (US), Sage (UK), Intuit (US), OpenText (Canada), Cisco (US), Box (US), Zoho (US), Citrix (US), Epicor (US), Upland Software (US), ServiceNow (US), and IFS (Sweden),



AWS was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, US. The company is a business unit of Amazon.com. It offers a diverse range of cloud computing services, making it easier for customers to receive tailored services as per their business requirements. The company's product and service offerings include storage and content delivery, computing, networking, database, deployment, management, application services, and analytics. Compared to other cloud computing providers, AWS offers a greater variety of services, including data lakes, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, security, and many more. The company's cloud computing is the on-demand, pay-as-you-go distribution of IT services over the internet, where customers can use a cloud provider like Amazon Web Services to acquire technology services such as computing power, storage, and databases as needed rather than purchasing, owning, and maintaining physical data centers and servers. AWS offers a highly scalable and low-cost IaaS and has data center locations in the US, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. The company operates in North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America through its strong partner network. It caters to various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, energy, financial services, gaming, education, government, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, telecom, travel & hospitality, and power & utilities.



SAP was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. SAP is one of the market leaders in cloud computing, which helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run better. The SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) has developed into a crucial component of our larger platform offering instead of being a stand-alone product. Its strong integration and extension capabilities are now available as services that run on SAP BTP. Furthermore, applications can now be developed, managed, extended, and delivered in the cloud due to cloud services powered by SAP BTP, which were previously only available through the SAP Cloud Platform. The SAP BTP Neo environment connects users to ERP systems utilizing data from 'SAP's own data centers. The SAP BTP cloud foundry environment concentrates on any randomly selected data center that satisfies a list of predefined specifications to enable more extensibility options for hyperscale vendors such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure. 'SAP's use of serve-less computing would enhance the user experience even further and offer both present and potential customers a cost-effective option. There is a considerable demand for effective service provider organizations with an in-depth understanding of contemporary technologies and resources due to the rapid expansion of SAP and cloud computing. SAP also caters to a wide range of industries such as energy & utilities, BFSI, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecom, media & entertainment, government, healthcare & life sciences, and consumer goods & retail. SAP, being a global company, provides its products and services to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.



