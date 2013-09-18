Cloud Computing Projected to Help Save Energy Costs

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Carbon Disclosure Project, a non-profit which tracks corporate climate change information, recently published a report that stated cloud computing is projected to assist large U.S. companies save $12.3 billion in energy costs and cut out 85.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2020.



This means a wide variety of cloud services, including cloud PACS, make a positive contribution to sustainability.



What are cloud computing services? Cloud computing is internet-based computing, where shared resources, software, and information are provided to computers and other devices by users logging in. Cloud services like ultrasound picture archiving (PACS) make traditional software services available to anyone with internet access. Cloud services also encourage important clean-tech applications like smart grids and renewable resources for cooling server locations. Cloud PACS also encourages healthcare facilities and their administrators to use virtual services such as mobile diagnostics and storing ultrasound images in the cloud to replace film or CDs, which are very taxing on resources and create more trash.



About Core Sound Imaging

Core Sound Imaging, Inc. is the maker of Studycast® – an advanced software as a service (SaaS) cloud PACS. Learn more at http://www.corestudycast.com/ or call (919) 277-0636.