Cloud Computing Server Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook - Here's Why

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- A cloud computing server is a virtual server (rather than a physical server) used to perform application- and information-processing storage. These servers are created using virtualization software to divide a physical server into multiple virtual servers. These servers enable organizations to access virtual server functions remotely through an online interface hence, "globalize" workloads. These cloud computing server provide capability due to which is widely being adopted by end-use industries. According to an IDG survey, the average investment in cloud technology has increased by 38% in the last two years. One-third of companies have already moved at least some of their applications/computing infrastructure to the cloud or are planning to do so in the next few years. The cloud budget has increased from USD 1.6 million to nearly 36% to USD 2.2 million in 2018. This is a major prominent factor that will boost the market growth of the cloud computing server in the upcoming years.



A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title "Global Cloud Computing Server Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Cloud Computing Server Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), VMware (United States), Rackspace (United States), Amazon (United States), Google LLC (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (United States), Dell (United States) and Intel Corporation (United States).



Market Drivers

- Cost-effectiveness

- The Rapid Demand of Change in Computing

- Rapid Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Storage



Market Trend

- Significant Growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology



Restraints

- Lack of Network Bandwidth



Opportunities

- Growing Business Demand for Maximum Flexibility of Resources

- High Rate of Adoption among the SMEs



Challenges

- Delivering Robust Yet High Performing Solutions



Market Overview of Global Cloud Computing Server

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



