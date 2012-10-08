Cloud Computing Services Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Cloud computing, the recent buzz word in the internet market, in simple terms is the process of delivering hosted services through the internet. Though the concept is in its naïve stage, it is generating tremendous interest among users of all types, and has become a promising business opportunity to venture in and explore.



The cloud computing services market which is currently valued at USD 79.60 billion for the year 2011 is projected to grow steeply at a CAGR of 23.21% and reach a market size of USD 148.9 billion by year 2014. However, with rising competition and saturation and technology limitations, the market may see a drop in CAGR, but still grow at a CAGR of 8.39% and reach USD 205.48 USD by year 2018.



Read More: Cloud Computing Services Market



The cloud computing services market can be segmented broadly into three categories based on service types (*aaS). These can be:



- SaaS (Software as a Service)

- IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

- PaaS (Platform as a Service)



Among the three categories, SaaS is expected to grow the fastest followed by IaaS. The Saas market can be further segmented in categories such as: Cloud Security, Corporate and SMB SaaS Cloud services, and Mobile Corporate and SMB SaaS Cloud services. However, in the near future all the three segments are projected to experience healthy demand.



The cloud computing services market growth would be influenced by the global demand for technology based services, which in turn depends on the state of the global economy. Currently the growth is driven by demand in developed nations in Western markets such as North America and Europe. The developing nations are slow to adapt to the concept, and are expected to drive the growth towards the later part of the decade. The technological backwardness of emerging economies poses restrictions on cloud computing services due to lack of infrastructure availability and technical know-how.



Browse More Market Reports On Technology And Media Market



The current cloud computing services market leaders who are defining the growth path are:



- Amazon (Amazon Web Services – AWS)

- Google (SaaS, PaaS)

- VMware (vCloud)

- Rackspace (IaaS)

- Salesforce.com (SaaS – CRM)

- Microsoft (PaaS – Azure)

- Joyent (3*aaS)

- IBM (Blue Cloud)

- Net Suite (SaaS - SuitCloud)

- 3Tera (CloudWare)



Some of the newcomers in the market are:



- Enomaly (services to cloud providers)

- GoGrid (IaaS)

- AT&T



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cloud-computing-services-market.html



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Information visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com