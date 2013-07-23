Cloud Computing Virtualization Market to 2016: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Cloud Computing Virtualization: Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2010-2016. Virtualization of software and servers creates ways to create more effective automated control of business process. The on-demand deployment model depends on the implementation of cloud computing. The ability to deploy virtual application images on any platform at any time has increased significantly. Business software as a service SaaS applications and cloud computing models have matured and adoption has become an issue for every IT department.



Private cloud systems provide security, response time, and service availability. Applications, platforms, and infrastructure are evolving separately. SaaS software as a service application is widely known by the salesforce.com computing model. Platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) complement SaaS as compelling aspects of cloud computing and infrastructure services. An organization’s application development team and the application portfolio need to be managed as a piecemeal part of the IT infrastructure. It is generally managed on an application by application basis. Applications represent a major source of IT value and are a large IT cost component.



Markets depend on virtualization to make information technology delivery a utility. On demand systems scale to meet the needs of users and users only pay for the capacity they use. Strategies relate to different ways to position software, hardware and services for the most effective product set. The 2010 study has 736 pages, 231 tables and figures.



The popularity of the on-demand deployment model has increased significantly. Systems provide security, response time, and service availability. SaaS software as a service application is widely known by the salesforce.com computing model illustrates. Business applications and computing models have matured and adoption has become an issue for every IT department. Platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) have joined SaaS as compelling aspects of cloud computing applications and infrastructure services.



The IBM mainframe has the reliability, scalability, security, large block of memory, shared workload capability, and remote support capability needed in cloud computing. These are called the ity features. IBM mainframe leads enterprise cloud computing. IBM mainframe strategy seeks to permit users to utilize data, applications and services from any device and from any location based on open standards.



The IBM mainframe is able to virtualize new workload. The IFL virtualization provides a stable secure hosting environment for thousands of application images. IBM SOA cloud software is the leading integration system with 72% market share of a rapidly growing systems architecture. The code modules provide a way to make flexible systems that respond to changing market conditions.



Cisco virtualization is delivered through Unified Computing. As a premier networking company, Cisco has designed a compelling architecture that bridges the silos in the data center. A unified architecture uses industry standard technologies. Key to Cisco's approach is the ability to unite compute, network, storage access, and virtualization resources. A single energy efficient system can reduce IT infrastructure costs and complexity. It is used to extend capital assets and improve business agility.



Hewlett Packard High-performance computing (HPC) markets are powered by the adoption of Linux clusters. High-performance computing (HPC) markets are powered by the adoption of Linux clusters. Cluster complexity is rampant hardware parallelism: systems averaging thousands of processors, each of them a multi-core chip whose core count doubles every 18.24 months.



