Cloud9 Real Time Bringing New Cloud Solutions to Aicpa Conference

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Cloud9 Real Time will be bringing dynamic cloud solutions to the 2012 AICPA National Advanced Accounting and Auditing Technical Symposium Chicago, Illinois July 19 – 20, 2012. The AICPA National Advanced Accounting and Auditing Technical Symposium (NAAATS) is the must attend conference for audit partners and technical leaders of firms. It’s technical and it’s high-level; packed with everything Accounting Professionals need to know about the latest standards impacting upcoming audits and financial statement preparations.



Cloud9 Real Time Executive Vice President, Kacee Johnson indicates the importance of the AICPA conference, “The attendees at the AICPA NAAATS symposium are all very highly educated professionals that are greatly looking to take their firm to the next level. We enjoy being a part of the conference as we meet with the real ground breaking individuals in the accounting profession looking to streamline their processes.”



Cloud9 Real Time shows firms how the cloud can work for them as they realize substantial cost savings over managing a local server; Moving to the cloud will provide accounting professionals with a secure data center, outsourced IT, automatic backups and a disaster recovery plan. Stop by Booth 12 to see how the Cloud works and discuss your firm’s needs!



Cloud9 Real Time is an Accredited Managed Service Provider and both an Intuit and Sage Licensed Commercial Host in the US and Canada offering a customized and privately labeled all-in-one virtual office solution. With advanced hosting solutions you can have an online portal with instant access to all of your applications, Microsoft Office, Exchange services and data in one central location.



On the forefront of cloud computing, Cloud9 Real Time offers QuickBooks hosting as well as custom virtual server creation. For more information on Cloud9 Real Time or the 2012 AICPA NAAATS please contact Kacee Johnson at (888) 869-0076.