Cloud9 Real Time Bringing New Cloud Solutions to Aicpa Tech Conference

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Cloud9 Real Time will be bringing dynamic Cloud solutions to the 2012 AICPA Tech+ Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada June 10 – 12. The AICPA Practitioners Symposium & Tech+ Conference is the premier learning experience for CPAs looking for technology solutions.



Cloud9 Executive Vice President, Kacee Johnson, indicates the importance of the AICPA conference, “The attendees at the AICPA TECH+ conference are highly educated professionals who are really looking to take their practices to the next level. We enjoy being a part of the conference as we meet with the real ground breaking individuals in the accounting profession.”



Cloud9 Real Time shows accounting firms how Cloud Computing can work for them and the cost savings over managing a local server; Moving to the Cloud provides accounting professionals with a secure data center, outsourced IT, automatic backups and a disaster recovery plan.



All AICPA attendees are invited to stop by Booth 504 to see how the Cloud works and discuss your firm’s needs!



Cloud9 Real Time is an Accredited Managed Service Provider and Sage Licensed Commercial Host in the US and Canada offering a customized and privately labeled all-in-one virtual office solution. With advanced hosting solutions you can have an online portal with instant access to all of your applications, Microsoft Office, Exchange services and data in one central location. On the forefront of cloud computing, Cloud9 Real Time offers QuickBooks hosting as well as custom virtual server creation.



For more information on Cloud9 Real Time or the 2012 AICPA Tech+ Conference please contact Kacee Johnson at (888) 869-0076.