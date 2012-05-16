Cloud9 Real Time CEO: Keynote Speaker at 2012 Practice Management Conference

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Cloud9 Real Time will be bringing dynamic cloud computing solutions to the 2012 Practice Management Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada June 19 – 21st. The Practice Management Conference is hosted by Office Tools Professional and dedicated to helping accounting professionals understand what technology is available, while helping firms to discover the next great idea to change their practice.



Cloud9 Real Time CEO and President, Robert J. Chandler will be a Keynote Speaker at the event as well as hosting a book signing of his newly released Together in the Cloud. The book is designed to show how the cloud can be implemented and utilized to enhance your personal and business success.



At the event, Mr. Chandler will be giving keen insights from his experience in the profession, as well as an overview of how to go from traditional accounting to virtual. “I am so excited to speak at the Office Tools Professional Conference, it’s a great product that many of our clients use and as accounting professionals moving to the cloud we are seeing an increasing number of firms that want to ensure they have the right tools to execute a smooth transition.”



Cloud9 Executive Vice President, Kacee Johnson will also be doing user training and live demonstrations in conjunction with the Office Tools Professional presentations. Cloud9 Real Time shows firms how the cloud can work for them and the cost savings over managing a local server; Moving to the Cloud will provide accounting professionals with a secure data center, outsourced IT, automatic backups and a disaster recovery plan.



To register for the 2012 Practice Management Conference, please visit -www.officetoolspro.com/products/conference.



Cloud9 Real Time is an Accredited Managed Service Provider and Sage Licensed Commercial Host in the US and Canada offering a customized and privately labeled all-in-one virtual office solution. With advanced hosting solutions you can have an online portal with instant access to all of your applications, Microsoft Office, Exchange services and data in one central location. On the forefront of cloud computing, Cloud9 Real Time offers QuickBooks hosting as well as custom virtual server creation. For more information on Cloud9 Real Time or the 2012 Practice Management Conference please contact Kacee Johnson at (888) 869-0076.