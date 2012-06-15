Cloud9 Real Time Bringing New Cloud Solutions to Scaling New Heights Conference

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Cloud9 Real Time will be bringing new dynamic cloud computing solutions for small businesses and professional practices to the 2012 Scaling New Heights Conference in Nashville, Tennessee June 17 – 20. Scaling New Heights is a unique training experience focused on Intuit products and services as well as applications that integrate with QuickBooks.



Cloud9 Real Time President/CEO Robert J. Chandler will be hosting an informative lecture on cloud computing during the conference Tuesday Power Breakfast session. “I’m excited about our participation at this year’s Scaling New Heights. The conference brings together QuickBooks professionals and users in an educational workshop setting that allows for great networking opportunities as well as collaborative solution exploration.” Cloud9 Real Time shows accounting firms and other professional practices how cloud computing can work for them and the cost savings to be achieved over managing a local server.



“Moving to the Cloud will provide accounting professionals with a secure data center, outsourced IT, automatic backups and a disaster recovery plan,” adds Cloud9’s Executive VP Kacee Johnson. “Conference attendees are invited to visit Cloud9 Real Time at Booth 10 to see how the Cloud works and how it can serve a firm’s needs.”



Cloud9 Real Time is an Accredited Managed Service Provider and Licensed Commercial Host for both Sage and Intuit products in the US and Canada, offering a customized and privately labeled all-in-one virtual office solution. With advanced hosting solutions accounts, attorneys, and small businesses can have an online portal with instant access to all business applications, including Microsoft Office, Outlook 2010 Mail Exchange services and data in one central location with full backup and disaster recovery. On the forefront of small business and professional practice cloud computing, Cloud9 Real Time offers QuickBooks hosting as well as custom virtual server creation to replace the in-house server.



For more information on Cloud9 Real Time or the Scaling New Heights Conference please contact Kacee Johnson at (888) 869-0076.