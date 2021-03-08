Cloud Cost Management Software Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend & Insights for next 5 years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Cost Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Cost Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Cost Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cloudability Inc. (United States), AWS (United States), Turbonomic (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Storage Insights (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), ParkMyCloud (United States), CloudHealth Technologies (United States), RightScale (United States), Nutanix Beam (United States), Abiquo (United Kingdom), CloudCheckr (United States), Nomad (United States), Skeddly (Canada).



Cloud Cost Management Software Overview

Cloud expense management software helps companies control their cloud service spending by monitoring a company's resource usage and computing needs. These tools are typically combined with Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) software to minimize the cost of their pay-as-you-go model. Cloud charge management software helps companies reduce waste by alerting users to lower demand or automatically scaling usage to optimal rates. Organizations also use these tools to increase the efficiency of their cloud service usage. Cloud charge management solutions often offer reporting capabilities to describe waste and redundancies. Cloud expense management software has some overlap with SaaS expense management software. However, the latter is used to monitor and manage to spend on cloud applications instead of cloud infrastructure.



Market Trends

Introduction of New Technologies for Cloud Cost Management Software

Facilitating Simplified Management of Complex and Heterogeneous Cloud Environments



Drivers

Growing Need to Accurately Estimate the Cost of Projects in Order to Reduce Related Expenses

The Rising Cloud Management Post-COVID-19 across the Globe



Challenges

Risk of Data Theft



Restraints

Growing Intricacy of Malware Threats

Growing Number of Cyber-Attacks and Security Breaches



The Global Cloud Cost Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Web-Based, On-Premise), Application (Billing & Provisioning, Cost Management, Multi-Cloud Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Type (Installed - Windows / Mac, Web-Based, Cloud, SaaS, IPhone / iPad, Android), Subscription Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Features (Access Control, Capacity Analytics, Demand Monitoring, Performance Analytics, SLA Management, Supply Monitoring, Workflow Approval), Number of Users (2-9, 10-49, 50-99, 100-499, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Cost Management Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



