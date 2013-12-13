Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- CRMnext, market leader #1 Commutable Cloud CRM Software releases advanced marketing resource management functionality to streamline and automate marketing campaign execution. It will enable marketers to easily manage growing volumes of marketing programs, materials and assets across geographies and businesses. The smart marketing resource management tool will help in facilitating control and distribution of brand assets, marketing collaterals, sales tools and communication templates.



The new marketing resource management tool will help in optimizing marketing investments by providing insights into past performance. It will help in increasing user adoption as it will provide an intuitive user interface for accessing all marketing material and campaign execution details. It will also ensure that the customer facing teams will remain updated on new developments and changes in print and media campaigns by creating shared content with custom tags to facilitate easy access. The smart marketing resource management tool will enable marketers to spend less time in organizing campaign assets and completely shift their focus on campaign success.



On the occasion, Dr Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Having the advanced resource management functionality in place will help in increasing organizational efficiency by aligning marketing plans with business goals to make the best use of marketing resources, which will enable organizations to boost productivity and increase profits.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Know more about Cloud CRM Software by visiting to http://www.crmnext.com/