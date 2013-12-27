Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- CRMnext, introduces alert management functionality on its commutable cloud CRM software to efficiently manage sales leads. It will ensure that all leads are followed up on a timely basis and customer facing teams are prompted to collect important information while interacting with a customer. It will also enable a guided selling process for sales representatives, ensuring compliance and effective execution of sales strategies.



The advanced alert management functionality will help in ensuring that all required information is entered for new records and that assistance is available for users to increase sales opportunities. It will allow to create multiple alerts for instance, help, notification, highlight, validation, attachment view, etc. It will also empower teams to effectively create a message for logged in users that can be displayed on the current record or a related record, based on filter conditions through the advanced notification feature. These alerts can also be displayed on mobile devices or emails and sms.



On the occasion, DR. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “The advanced alert management functionality will enable sales teams to improve their efficiency by displaying important alerts based on standard rules and best practices on real-time basis.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



To know more information about Cloud CRM Software; Visit http://www.crmnext.com/