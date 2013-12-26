Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- CRMnext, #1 commutable cloud CRM software, supports quality education for underprivileged kids with its bright scholar program aimed to achieve social equality by improving education for kids who belong to the economically backward areas of the country. Through Nimayaa Foundation, CRMnext helps kids stay in school and provides them with the best quality education with yearly grants. CRMnext believes that every child is uniquely gifted and there shouldn’t be any factor that stops them from being the future stars.



The vision that CRMnext had in mind while setting up Nimayaa Foundation was to provide bright students with enough financial aid for them to study and explore their future. CRMnext encourages people from different walks of life to be a part of this NGO and spreads knowledge to help these underprivileged kids fulfill their basic right to education.



On the occasion, Rahul Sheth, Marketing Manager, CRMnext said, “CRMnext, had a vision of helping weak children in studies to uncover their potential and we have successfully pulled it across for many years since our inception and we plan to continue doing the same. Also as corporates we have built massive business infrastructure. Often this infrastructure remains used up during office hours. It would be great if every organization could fulfill their social responsibilities towards the society by being of some use to the underprivileged and economically backward members.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



CRMnext offers solutions on 'Commutable Cloud'; giving customers the choice to run CRM solutions seamlessly on-premise as well as on cloud.



To know more information about Cloud CRM Software; Visit http://www.crmnext.com/