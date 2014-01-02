Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- CRMnext, launches global business partnership program for its commutable cloud CRM software platform expanding its eco-system to service a larger number of customers. CRMnext’s global business partnership program will provide partners with sales and training enablement to help them deliver high impact CRM software solutions to their customers and create a sustainable business model around CRMnext’s offerings. Its existing partners include global system integrators like Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, IBM, 3i Infotecch, Polaris etc. In addition they have a large number of local partners in the Asia-pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle-east and Africa region.



The new global business partnership program will provide partners with a whole new experience of practice and thought leadership. CRMnex’s partners will also benefit from its sales force, global services, product marketing and engineering expertise. The partnership program is an essential part of the solution strategy that keeps customer costs low, enhances your human capital and helps attract new customers. CRMnext’s business partner program it aimed to partner with best-in-class system integrators. These system integrators will have a group of experts who provide consulting, integration and implementation services for new and existing customers. The partner groups will also work very closely with CRMnext’s Engagement Services group to ensure timely and on budget implementations of CRMnext solutions.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “We are wholly committed to our partners' success and they get unrivalled access to some of CRMnext's latest technology, marketing resources and technical support coverage worldwide. Our partner program includes sales and training enablement to enhance your CRM knowledge and extend reach into the global market.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



To know more information about Cloud CRM Software; Visit http://www.crmnext.com/