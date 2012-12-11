Cloud Custom Solutions Partners with City of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- In 2010, minority and women owned businesses in Los Angeles called on the city to grant 35 percent of its annual $1.1 billion in contracts to MWBEs. Since that time, the City of Los Angeles has made improvements to increase minority and women participation in contracting opportunities.



Now the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Economic Business and Policy has partnered with Cloud Custom Solutions to connect prospective contractors with opportunities in architecture, engineering, information technology, environmental, and legal related services.



“The latest partnership between the City of Los Angeles and Cloud Custom Solutions will provide contractors in the city of Los Angeles with access to increased business opportunities,” said Cloud Custom Solutions CEO Ben Fatola.



Cloud Custom Solutions is a minority-owned software development firm. Their Business Matchmaking Software gives buyers and suppliers an opportunity to develop relationships prior to matchmaking events.



With the help of the newly implemented Business Matchmaking Software, the Mayor’s Office hosted a strategic matchmaking event on November 15. The event featured representatives from the City of Los Angeles Board of Public Works, the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles World Airports, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Metro, Metrolink, the Metropolitan Water District, the Los Angeles Unified School District, and more.



Prior to the event, the Business Matchmaking Software allowed contractors to complete an online profile and request appointments with participating agencies and primes. At the event, contractors then had the opportunity to meet with staff from the City of Los Angeles’ agencies and departments.



The event also provided participating subcontractors with an opportunity to meet one-one-one with potential prime contracting partners. The Mayor’s Office provided the contractors with information on upcoming projects, allowing them time to collaborate and prepare for bid proposals.



About Cloud Custom Solutions

Cloud Custom Solutions is a group of skilled, passionate and creative software engineers, programmers, content developers, project managers, app developers, and internet marketing specialists. Their team specializes simple to complex custom designed software solutions to meet the needs of any IT project. They offer a wide range of products and services including Website design, database management, wire framing and business intelligence software development, full service search engine optimization, content management and social media marketing.



For more information, visit the website at : http://www.cloudcustomsolutions.com/