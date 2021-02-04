Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Cloud data back-up is essential to retrieve the data and reduce the chances of losing data. Many companies and users use cloud data to back up their data. The global cloud data back-up recovery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% and reach USD 19.91 billion by 2027 from USD 9.40 billion in 2019. Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.



Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.



The report on the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.



Market Drivers:

The rapid adoption of IoT and cloud-based systems in various sectors and massive data processing in the telecommunication industry increases the cloud data back-up recovery market demand. The increasing computing acceptance and demand for computer data storage are few factors fueling the market growth.



Regional Analysis:

In 2019, North America held the largest share of 36.9% in the global cloud data back-up market. Major problems such as data losses or severe outages along with full data recovery are driving the growth of the cloud data back-up in the North American region. Thus, many companies are adopting relatable cloud data recovery and backup solutions.



The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among many companies, particularly in BFSI and IT telecommunications, for protecting and backing up crucial data. Moreover, many companies have adopted the usage of improved and effective data backup to avoid leakage of important business and personal data.



Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Reduction

Data Replication

Data Retention



Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hybrid

Private

Public



Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Education

Government

Others



The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market growth worldwide?



Apart from the above mentioned content the researchers go an extra mile to define the distinct usage occasions and lists the customer segments to leverage the brand and identify future opportunities. Besides, the subject matter expert segment the target customers purely based on their consumption patterns.



