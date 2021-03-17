Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:



Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Reduction

Data Replication

Data Retention



Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hybrid

Private

Public



Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Education

Government

Others



Regional Landscape section of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



