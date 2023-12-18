Cloud Data Warehouse Market Current Analysis, Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies and Opportunity Outlook to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- The global Cloud Data Warehouse Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period, to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 4.7 billion in 2021, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing role of business intelligence and data analytics in the enterprise management, growing dependence on data-driven decision-making to improve business performance, and requirement of regulatory governance and security.



The Cloud Data Warehouse Market comprises major providers, such as AWS(US), IBM(US), Microsoft(US), Google(US), Oracle(US), SAP(Germany), Snowflake(US), Micro Focus(UK), Teradata(US), 1010Data(US), Cloudera(US), Pivotal(US), Yellowbrick(US), Veeva Systems(US), Actian(US), Marklogic(US), Netavis Software(Austria), Solver(US), Accur8 Software(US), AtScale(US), Panoply(US), SingleStore(US), and Transwarp(China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Cloud Data Warehouse Market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.



The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.



AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon.com that offers cloud computing services. It provides a highly reliable, scalable, and low-cost infrastructure platform on the cloud across 190 countries to a large number of customers. The company has its data centers in the US, Europe, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. The company's major categories of offerings are AWS Management Console and AWS Command Line Interface. The major divisions of AWS products are Compute (Amazon EC2, AWS Lambda, VM Import/Export, and others), Storage and Content Delivery (Amazon S3, Amazon Glacier, AWS Storage Gateway, and others), Databases (Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB, and others), Networking (Amazon VPC, Amazon Route 53, and others), and Developer Tools. The company caters to various sectors, such as BFSI, healthcare, and travel and hospitality, through its technology platforms. These sectors are increasingly adopting cloud-based infrastructure services offered by the company.



IBM is one of the leading providers of a broad range of hardware, software, and related services. These software and services are required for various areas, ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. The company also specializes in cloud, mobile, cognitive, security, research, Watson analytics, consulting, commerce, experience design, IoT, technology support, industry solutions, system services, IT infrastructure, resiliency services, and financing.



It provides services such as business consulting, technology, financing, industry expertise, and training. The company's major operations consist of six business segments: Global Technology Services, Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Systems, Global Financing, and Other. IBM caters to diverse industries, such as communications, BFSI, energy and utilities, hospitality, healthcare, retail, travel and transportation, government and public sector, media and entertainment, and education. It has a significant presence in more than 170 countries.



