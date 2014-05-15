New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Databases (SQL, Nosql), Software (Database Application Builder, Data Scaling and Replication, Back-Up and Recovery, Database Encryption), Deployment Models (Iaas, Paas, Dbaas) and Service Models (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) & Organization Size (Small And Medium, Large) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
Emergence of innovative database storage offerings such as NoSQL, SQL, public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and virtual private cloud are pushing the growth of cloud database and Database as a Service (DBaaS) market. Small and medium business are rapidly adopting cloud-based database management services to reduce cost and IT complexities compared to large enterprises, thereby pushing the market growth. However, large enterprises also have huge potential for an aggressive adoption in the future.
The Cloud database and DBaaS market report consists of revenues from software, services, deployment models, and service models required for storing database in the cloud. The overall market size consists of software solutions and services.
The cloud database and DBaaS market is segmented by types of software solution into database application builder, data scaling and replication, backup and recovery, database encryption, and others. These software solutions fulfill the customer requirements in every aspect. These software solutions are usually implemented by considering the security and importance of the database. Small and medium businesses along with large enterprises are strategically analyzing the cloud database and DBaaS solutions for their existing huge volume of databases as well as for new databases which will be generated.
The cloud database and DBaaS model is segmented into databases, services, and different deployment and service models. These segments are being deployed for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), hospitality, government, healthcare and life sciences, academics, and telecommunications. The cloud database and DBaaS market report forecasts and analyzes the solution uptake for these end users.
The report also focuses on various geographical markets for each of the sub-segment within the cloud database and DBaaS ecosystem. The major geographical regions include North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).
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- Public/Private Cloud Storage Market (Incl. Cloud Storage Gateways, Backup & Recovery, Data Movement & Access, Data Replication, HSM & Archiving, Security and Storage Resource Management Solutions): Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2012-2018)
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