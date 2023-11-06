Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Growth in France

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2023 -- France has been adopting digital transformation initiatives increasingly and has a stable economy. End users in the region are technically strong. Still, they are slashing IT budgets to improve the Return on Investment (ROI), due to which companies in France are increasingly adopting cloud databases for their low TCO benefits. The French government has cautiously adopted cloud technology solutions to store data and provide services. It is increasingly spending on cloud databases as the public sector focuses on equipping its operations with cloud technology solutions similar to the private sector. French businesses increasingly adopt multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies to leverage different cloud providers and combine on-premises and cloud-based databases. This approach offers flexibility and redundancy.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1112



The country has many data centers providing cloud services to customers that have not yet been utilized to their total capacity. The leading cloud players are expanding their business in France; this is likely to boost the adoption of a multi-cloud strategy in France, which will drive the cloud market in the country. According to secondary data, the French government's economic recovery plan emphasizes a cloud-first approach for governmental organizations. Despite continuing worries about data protection and sovereignty, many businesses in the nation are now embracing the public cloud.



The increasing availability of French-language cloud database services drives the market's growth. More and more cloud database providers are offering services in France, making it easier for French businesses to adopt cloud databases. The growing awareness of the benefits of cloud databases is driving the market's growth. French companies are becoming more aware of the benefits of cloud databases, such as scalability, flexibility, and cost savings; this is driving demand for cloud database services. France has 38 colocation data center facilities, with Paris (Ile-de-France) being the most significant hotspot. The increasing cloud adoption among most enterprises is one of the factors driving the growth of data centers in the country.



Inquire Before Buy: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1112



The economy's BFSI industry is growing. According to a report, In recent years, there has been an increase in internet and mobile banking usage in France. France has one of Europe's top 15 best rates of online banking penetration. As per findings, 66% of the French population currently use internet banking, above the EU average of 55%. The increased demand for e-banking and online transactions needs the installation of wholesale and hyperscale facilities with tier 3 and 4 standards.