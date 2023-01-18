Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Growth, Size, Business Scope and Global Projections by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- According to well-organized report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2020 to USD 24.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period. The growing demand to process low-latency queries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Database Type (SQL and NoSQL), Component, Service, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025"

105 - Tables

35 - Figures

160 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1112



The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance vertical segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is one of the most data-centric verticals where large volumes of databases are generated at an exponential rate. Various factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the database in the financial sector. Some of these factors include electronic transactions, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), credit cards, call centers, and mobile-based sources. The database generated from these sources is scattered across various branches and departments across various financial institutions and needs to be interlinked together. The linking of this database is important to derive meaningful insights and sustain in the competitive market. The BFSI vertical demands an additional secured environment to secure its online transactions 24*7, which can be achieved by cloud database and DBaaS. Hence, the adoption of cloud database and DBaaS solution helps BFSI companies to store, manage, access, and modify data for further processes. Cloud database and DBaaS ensure the seamless execution of transactions. These solutions further improve the accuracy and efficiency of various processes and assist in the regulatory and compliance reporting by collating data from multiple sources. Most banks are increasingly deploying cloud database and DBaaS solutions to enhance performance and improve cost-savings.



The Not only Structured Query Language segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The growing amount of digital data in unstructured data format generates the need for dynamic scalable database. Structured Query Language (SQL) offers databases only in the tabular format, but Not only Structured Query Language (NoSQL) offers database and queries in various formats: column, graphical, document, and others. Thus, the need is fulfilled by the non-relational database with its highly scalable and easy to program model. NoSQL is also known as non-relational database. It offers great features to the clients; scalability is apparently the most important one. In addition to this, NoSQL allows users to store and retrieve unstructured data. Today, most of the cloud database and DBaaS vendors provide NoSQL compatible cloud database services. Owing to this, dealing with huge data processing on the web has been made cost-effective.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1112



North America to lead the cloud database and DBaaS market during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the cloud database and DBaaS market in 2020. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adoption of advanced technologies. The North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering cloud database and DBaaS solutions and services, and its financial position enables the region to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.



Major players included in cloud database market are Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), SAP (Germany), MongoDB (US), EnterpriseDB (US), Redis Labs (US), Tencent (China), Rackspace (US), Teradata (US), CenturyLink (US), Neo4j (US), DataStax (US), TigerGraph (US), MariaDB (US), RDX (US), and MemSQL (US)



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights:

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-database-as-a-service-dbaas-market.asp