Cloud Database and DBaaS Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: Oracle, IBM, SAP

Latest Research Study on Cloud Database and DBaaS Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Cloud Database and DBaaS Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Cloud Database and DBaaS.

Players Includes:

Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), SAP AG (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), Amazon (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Rackspace (United States), Century Link Inc. (United States) and Computer Science Corporation (United States).

Database as a service (DBaaS) is the process in which owner is paying for database management to outside service provider that actually involved in launching and maintaining database with the help of the cloud computing. Cloud Database and DBaaS (Database as a service) allows storing of database virtually on cloud. This model helps in optimized fixing of a database. Additionally, administrative tasks and maintenance of the database are done by the service providers themselves. Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) is the fastest growing cloud service as it provides developments in productivity, performance, standardization, and data security of databases. Additionally, it helps in increasing scalability and elasticity that helps in database management.

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Cloud Database, DBaaS), Application (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Big Enterprises)

Market Drivers

- Effective and flexible storage of database is becoming necessary

- Emergence of virtualization in storing IT resources



Market Trend

- Automated backup is provided to reduce the risk of loosing data

- Enhance scalability and elasticity due to advanced integration



Restraints

- Security Threats due to hackers

- Complications in Cloud Integration



Opportunities

- Database workload is increasing day-by-day

- Additional integration in software to increase its operational efficiency



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Cloud Database and DBaaS Market:

1. Study Scope

1.1 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Characteristics

1.3 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Cloud Database and DBaaS Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Cloud Database and DBaaS Historic Market Analysis by Application

2. Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

3. Future & Forecast Data

4. Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025)

5. Cloud Database and DBaaS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

6. Cloud Database and DBaaS Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7. Cloud Database and DBaaS Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis…

8. Cloud Database and DBaaS Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025)

9. Cloud Database and DBaaS Research Finding and Conclusion

10. Cloud Database and DBaaS Methodology and Data Source



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



