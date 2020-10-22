Cloud Discovery Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook - 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Global Cloud Discovery Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



Global Cloud Discovery Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Cloud Discovery market size estimated from 2020 to 2026. The study report also showcases a comprehensive analysis of the leading business programs, Cloud Discovery future market share, and business-oriented planning, etc. The report investigates desirable factors related to the current industrial situations, Cloud Discovery market growth rates, demands, differentiable business-oriented strategies used by the Cloud Discovery market manufacturers/Key players concerning distinct tactics and the futuristic prospects in brief.



The global Cloud Discovery Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 38.5% from US 2.89 Billion in 2019 to USD 28.20 Billion in 2026



Top Companies in the Global Cloud Discovery Market: BMC,Servicenow,Puppet,Mcafee,Cisco,Qualys,Ciphercloud,Zscaler,Netskope,ASG,Alienvault,Certero,Connectwise,Iquate,Movere,Nephos Technologies,Nuvalo,Perpetuuiti,Varmour,Virima and others.



Global Cloud Discovery Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Cloud Discovery market on the basis of Types are:



Solutions

Services



On the basis of Application, the Global Cloud Discovery market is segmented into:



BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication and ITES

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Travel & Hospitality



Mergers and Acquisitions are an integral part of the industry. Along with the companies operating in the market, other key market players have also been entering the industry.



In September 2019, Microsoft acquired Movere to help customers unlock cloud innovation with seamless migration tools. This deal will help integrated partner solutions, making migration a simpler process for customers.



In June 2019, Google acquired data analytics start-up Looker in a deal worth USD 2.6 billion, to add Looker's technology to Google Cloud.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Cisco systems, Mcafee, BMC Software, Qualys, Puppet, Servicenow, Connectwise, Netskope, and Movere have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



The players operating in the market have undertaken a number of strategies related to the market in the period 2017-2020. The key highlights are:



In October 2019, Qualys launched the Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app that is built on the FedRAMP-authorized cloud platform.



In November 2018, BMC announced the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management solution on Microsoft Azure, using the power of containers.



In July 2017, Qualys launched vulnerability management (VM) add-on for the Qualys Cloud Platform.



Regional Analysis For Cloud Discovery Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cloud Discovery market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Regional Outlook:



North America held the largest share on the global level due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. U.S. and Canada are the key players in this region. North America held a total share of 32.8% on the global level in 2019.



Increasing smart technology innovations and growing demand to improve infrastructure scalability in various verticals are the major factors for the growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.



Growing preference for the efficient computing framework and safe IT infrastructure in Europe are the key drivers for the growth of this industry in Europe. Europe is expected to account for 25.5% of share on the global level in 2026.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Cloud Discovery Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.