Cloud Discovery Market to Witness Major Growth by 2029

The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Alien Vault (United States), ASG Technologies (United States), BMC Software (United States), Certero (United States), Cipher Cloud (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Connect Wise (United States), Kmicro (United States), Manage Engine (United States), McAfee (United States), Movere (United States), Nephos Technologies (United Kingdom), NetSkope (United States), Nuvalo (United States), Perpetuuiti (Singapore), Puppet (United States), Qualys (United States), ScienceLogic (United States), VArmour (United States), Virima Technologies (United States), WhiteHat Security (United States).



Cloud discovery is a process that helps organizations to identify, classify, and assess cloud services used by their employees or customers. The cloud discovery market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the need for organizations to manage and secure their cloud environments.



Global Cloud Discovery Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others) by Type (Solutions, Services) by Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Growing adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments



Rising concerns about cloud security and data privacy



In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.



Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario.



- Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Cloud Discovery

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



