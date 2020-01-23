Cloud DVR Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2025 : Ericsson, Concurrent, Cisco Systems

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Cloud DVR Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Cloud DVR Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Cloud DVR i.e. Cloud Digital Video Recorder works like Video Cassette Recorders (VCR), which records videos in the form digital signals to the hard drives. The conventional DVRs use the local hard drives to store the video files in digital formats. In case of cloud DVR, the recorded videos are stored on the centralised cloud storages, which can be accessed whenever the user requires, irrespective of time and place or devices in which the user wants to run those video files. Cloud DVRs are majorly used in storing TV shows and videos in the service provider's data centre rather than storing them on local drives such as DVRs/set-top boxes. Conventional DVRs have many pitfalls such as storage limit and simultaneous video saving & broadcasting limits, which depends on the number of tuners used. For example, if the conventional DVR possess two tuners, then only single show can be watched while another has to be recorded. On the other hand, Cloud digital video recorder enables customers to store maximum content and save number of other shows that was being broadcasted at the same time.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Ericsson (Sweden),Concurrent (United States),Nokia (Finland),Cisco Systems (United States),Imagine Communication (United States),Arris International (United States),Hansun Technologies,Huawei (China),ADB Limited (United Kingdom),COMCAST (United States),,ABOX42 Gmbh (Germany),Broadcom Inc. (United States),Comtrend Corporation (Taiwan),Edgecore Networks Corporation (Taiwan)



Market Trends

- Time Shifting as Well as Ad-Skipping Benefits

- Advent of Technologically Innovative Devices

Market Drivers

- Growth in Digitization of Television Network

- The Shift to on-Demand Viewing

Restraints

- Operational Complexity

- Stringent Legal issues

Opportunities

- Easier to Inspect and Analyze Consumption Cycle

- Increasing Number of Cloud DVR Subscribers



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Cloud DVR Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The Global Cloud DVR segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Satellite, IPTV, Hybrid)

Application (Commercial Use, Home Use)

Chipset (HEVC (HIGH EFFICIENCY VIDEO CODING)

MPEG-4 (Moving Picture Experts Group), Others)

The regional analysis of Global Cloud DVR Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud DVR Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud DVR market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud DVR Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud DVR

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud DVR Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud DVR market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cloud DVR market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cloud DVR market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cloud DVR market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



