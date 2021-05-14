Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud EDA Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud EDA Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud EDA. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States), Cadence Design Systems (United States), Mentor Graphics (United States), Synopsys (United States), Agilent (United States), Agnisys (United States), Aldec (United States), Ansys (United States), JEDA Technologies (United States), MunEDA (Germany), Zuken (Japan).



Definition:

Running EDA tools on the cloud doesn't need any special courses on the part of the user. Any EDA software that can run locally can be connected and run on the cloud. The two primary reasons design companies and foundries use cloud services are costs and latencies. It took some time for the semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) industries to become comfortable with the cloud services model, primarily because of their concerns over the protection and control of intellectual property (IP) and highly proprietary, highly sensitive data such as process design kits (PDKs). Cloud providers responded to these concerns by enhancing and extending security measures, and the IP providers (most notably the foundries) returned the favor by adopting the use of cloud technology.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud EDA Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Complication of Semiconductor Device Designs

- Growing Adoption of the Software to Design Compact Processors



Market Trend

- Rising Demand for System on Chip (SOC) Technology



Opportunities

- Growing Preference for Smaller-Size Circuits and Miniaturized Chips/ICs



Challenges

The Global Cloud EDA Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (CAE, SIP (Semiconductor Intellectual Property), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB), Multi-Chip Module (MCM)), Application (Military/Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive, Industrial, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



