The Major Players Covered in this Report: Abbott Laboratories (United States), OpenText (United States), PerkinElmer Inc. (United States), LabWare (United States), Dassault Systemes (France), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), Bruker Company (United States), BioData Inc. (United States), Bio-ITech B.V. (Netherlands) and Lab-Ally (United States).



Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.



Market Growth Drivers

Rising the Implementation of Cloud ELN Service

Demand for Cost Efficient and Productive Platforms

Norms Regarding Data Management

Influencing Trend

Integration with Machine Learning programs across AI-based platforms

Restraints

Frictional Shift from Real Interaction to Software Based Approach

Opportunities

Implementation of upcoming Technologies such as BlockChain for better Communication

Low Penetration across Emerging Regions

Growing Implementation Among SMEs

Challenges

Fierce Competitive Pressure

Technical Errors and Glitches

Key Market Developments:

On 14th March, 2019 - Bruker Announced its Acquisition of Arxspan (Cloud-Based Scientific Software and Workflow Solutions Provider), Motive Behind the Acquisition was to Strengthen Bruker's Cloud Based Software Capabilities for a Wider Range of Customers. and On 17th November, 2020 - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) LLC Acquired EagleDream Technologies (Cloud Consulting Company) This Acquisition Is Set to Add Cloud Migration Services, Software Development and Data Modernization Capabilities to PwC's Portfolio.

On 17th November, 2020 - Dassault Systemes Announced Release 2021x Update of its 3DEXPERIENCE Software. This Release Includes Powerful Functional Enhancements with Cloud Benefits to Mid-Market and Customers Across Areas Including Design, Engineering, Simulation, Governance, and Manufacturing & Production. and On 5th February, 2019 - LabVantage Solutions Released LabVantage 8.4, this New Version Enables Robust, Easy-to-Use, Comprehensive Work Assignment and Resource Planning with LIMS, ELN, and LES Components for Enhanced Data Privacy.

