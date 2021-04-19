Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Email Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Email Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Email Security. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems Inc.(United States),Proofpoint Inc.(United States),Trend Micro Inc. (Japan),Fortinet Inc.(United States),Forcepoint LLC(United States),Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)(United States),Mimecast Inc. (South Africa),Sophos Group PLC (United Kingdom),Dell Technologies Inc. (United States),FireEye Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Cyberattacks have become more targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced. The traditional techniques, thus fall short of providing adequate data protection. Thus, email security is gaining much more importance. There are many threats to the security of email communication. Programs involving malware, viruses, worms, Trojans, and spyware, can intercept emails. Denial of Service (DoS) attacks threatens the ability of email systems to function properly and carry essential business communication. In the current cyber environment, technologists face challenges in creating flexible solutions to meet companiesâ€™ security and operational needs.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Email Security Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Factors, such as the need for reducing onsite datacenter footprints and cost savings, coupled with increasing incidences of spam, viruses, inappropriate content through email, and flexible deployment options, are spurring the market growth.



Market Drivers:

The growing penetration level of the Internet

The shift towards digitization of the internal processes have been a few instrumental

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Reduced Capital Expenses and Faster Deployment



Challenges:

The Concern Related to Complexities in the Solutions



Opportunities:

The increasing penetration of cloud-based services in enterprises, coupled with the increasing number of cyber-attacks and the sophistication of malware, spam, and phishing attacks occurring across the world



The Global Cloud Email Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Solution, Services (Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)), End User (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



