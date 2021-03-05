New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is expected to grow from USD 962 Million in 2018 to USD 1,962 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing number of end-point devices, such as, laptops, Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, smartphones, and other smart technologies, increasing demand for cost-effective alternatives for on-premises deployment type, rise in security threats and cyber-attacks on end-user devices, increasing demand for digital traffic and high growth of for IT infrastructure security in the media and entertainment vertical are some of the driving factors of the market.



This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the cloud endpoint protection market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



CrowdStrike (US), Trend Micro (Japan), ESET (Slovakia), Avast (Czech Republic), Palo Alto Networks (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cisco Systems (US), Panda Security (Spain), SentinelOne (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Commvault (US), Carbon Black (US), FireEye (US), CoSoSys (Romania), VIPRE Security (US), K7 Computing (India), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Symantec (US), Comodo (US), Endgame (US), Webroot (US), and Malwarebytes (US).



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Cloud Endpoint Protection market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Cloud Endpoint Protection and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Services

Training and Consulting

Maintenance and Support

Managed Services

Solutions

Antivirus

Anti-spyware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Anti-phishing

Endpoint Application Control

Others (intrusion protection and data loss prevention)



Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Others (travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics)



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is expected to grow from USD 962 Million in 2018 to USD 1,962 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.



The major contributing factors for the growth of the market for cloud endpoint protection can be the growth in number of end-point devices, such as, laptops, Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, smartphones, and other smart technologies, , increasing demand for cost-effective alternatives for on-premises deployment type, rise in security threats and cyber-attacks on end-user devices, increasing demand for digital traffic and high growth of for IT infrastructure security in the media and entertainment vertical.



The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is segmented by component into solutions and services. Solutions is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of approximately 11.9% during the forecast period, due to the growth of endpoint device control solutions, since it is used by enterprises to have control over the data transferred from enterprises through removable medias, such as hard drives, USBs, and iPods.



The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is segmented by organization size into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large and medium-sized mostly adapt the cloud endpoint protection solutions due to more adaption of BYOD services this these segments….Continued



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



