Cloud Engineering Market Is Expected to Grow $13.43 Billion by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- According to a research report "Cloud Engineering Market by Service Type (Consulting and Design, Cloud Storage, Integration and Migration), Service Model, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The cloud engineering market size is expected to grow from USD 4.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.43 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period. The demand for the cloud engineering market is driven by many factors, such as concept testing before making huge investments , lower costs and greater efficiency than the on-premises solutions, and the growing demand of tailored services. With the increase in the adoption rate of cloud computing among enterprises, the cloud engineering market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.



Browse 62 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cloud Engineering Market- Global Forecast to 2022"

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145753946



Consulting and design service type is expected to hold the largest market share



An increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and the need for efficient scalable infrastructure in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud engineering services. Consulting help customers to make the right choice at every stage of the product lifecycle development, whether it be migration, development, implementation, design, or security. Moreover, cloud consultants help enterprises identify the areas of workloads and business opportunities, enabling reduced costs, improved customer experiences and service delivery, and cloud adoption



Retail and consumer goods vertical is projected to record the highest CAGR



Retail and consumer goods is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the need of a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to the customers. Cloud engineering helps in designing and implementing efficient solutions for seamless integration of multiple shopping channels and presenting a unique shopping experience to the connected consumers. The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, brand image, and increasing the data generation is forcing the retail and consumer goods vertical to give up the traditional IT strategy.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017



North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud adoption due to various factors, such as standard regulation, advanced IT infrastructure, presence of large number of enterprises, and availability of proficient technical expertise. The US and Canada are the top countries in North America that contribute to the cloud engineering market.



Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=145753946



The major vendors providing cloud engineering services are Sogeti (France, Europe), Aricent Inc. (California, US), Trianz (California, US), GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe), Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe), Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US), ITC Infotech India Ltd. (Karnataka, India), Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India), Softcrylic LLC (Minnesota, US), Calsoft Inc. (California, US), Searce Inc. (Texas, US), and VVDN Technologies (Haryana, India).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com