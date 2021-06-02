Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) is a decision-making platform that includes reporting, analysis, planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling. FP&A process complexity is higher compared to traditional transactional processes. Cloud FP&A enables organizations to have integrated financial reporting and consolidation solutions anywhere anytime worldwide. This cloud-based FP&A enables users to use all the benefits of the cloud without the cost or overhead of owning an on-premise custom application. It helps in financial planning & analytics for budgeting and forecasting, departmental expense planning, workforce planning, currency translation, and much more due to this benefits the demand for cloud financial planning and analysis (FP&A) has increased rapidly from the last few years.



Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Solution, Service), Components (Planning (Budgeting, Forecasting), Management Reporting (Expenses/Revenue Allocations, Performance Measurements, Multi-dimensional Reporting, Profitability), Decision Support & Controls (Accounting/Tax Policy, Internal Audit, Financial Analysis, Project Management), Specialized Experience (Acquisition, Risk Management, Actuarial Analysis/Reserving, Real Estate Management)), Industry (IT, Communication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Education, Transportation, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Platform (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain), Cloud Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud)



Market Trend

- Proliferation of â€Big Dataâ€ and Associated Analytics



Market Drivers

- Increasing Financial Planning and Analysis Activities

- Ease to Monitoring Working Capital and Cash Flow in Organizations

- Growing Need to Have Statistical Analysis to Measure and Plan Business Operations



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period.



The Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market

The report highlights Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

