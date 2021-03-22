Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Definition:

Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) is a decision-making platform that includes reporting, analysis, planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling. FP&A process complexity is higher compared to traditional transactional processes. Cloud FP&A enables organizations to have integrated financial reporting and consolidation solutions anywhere anytime worldwide. This cloud-based FP&A enables users to use all the benefits of the cloud without the cost or overhead of owning an on-premise custom application. It helps in financial planning & analytics for budgeting and forecasting, departmental expense planning, workforce planning, currency translation, and much more due to this benefits the demand for cloud financial planning and analysis (FP&A) has increased rapidly from the last few years.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Workiva (United States), Workday, Inc. (United States), Prophix, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), OneStream Software LLC (United States), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Anaplan (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), BOARD International S.A. (Switzerland), Axiom Software Solutions Limited (United States), Longview (Canada), Jedox AG (United States), Centage Corporation (United States), Vena Solutions Inc. (Canada), DataRails Ltd. (United States), Host Analytics Inc. (United States), Kepion (United States), Infor (United States), SigmaConso SA (Belgium) and CP Corporate Planning AG (Germany)



What's Trending in Market:

Proliferation of "Big Data" and Associated Analytics



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled FP&A Professionals



Restraints:

Lack of Continuous On-Demand Planning and Forecasting



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Financial Planning and Analysis Activities

Ease to Monitoring Working Capital and Cash Flow in Organizations

Growing Need to Have Statistical Analysis to Measure and Plan Business Operations



The Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Solution, Service), Components (Planning (Budgeting, Forecasting), Management Reporting (Expenses/Revenue Allocations, Performance Measurements, Multi-dimensional Reporting, Profitability), Decision Support & Controls (Accounting/Tax Policy, Internal Audit, Financial Analysis, Project Management), Specialized Experience (Acquisition, Risk Management, Actuarial Analysis/Reserving, Real Estate Management)), Industry (IT, Communication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Education, Transportation, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Platform (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain), Cloud Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud)



Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



