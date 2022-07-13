Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: IBM, Jedox, Kepion

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Workiva (United States),Workday, Inc. (United States),Prophix, Inc. (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),OneStream Software LLC (United States),Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands),Anaplan (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),BOARD International S.A. (Switzerland),Axiom Software Solutions Limited (United States),Longview (Canada),Jedox AG (United States),Centage Corporation (United States),Vena Solutions Inc. (Canada),DataRails Ltd. (United States),Host Analytics Inc. (United States) ,Kepion (United States),Infor (United States),SigmaConso SA (Belgium),CP Corporate Planning AG (Germany)



Definition:

Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) is a decision-making platform that includes reporting, analysis, planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling. FP&A process complexity is higher compared to traditional transactional processes. Cloud FP&A enables organizations to have integrated financial reporting and consolidation solutions anywhere anytime worldwide. This cloud-based FP&A enables users to use all the benefits of the cloud without the cost or overhead of owning an on-premise custom application. It helps in financial planning & analytics for budgeting and forecasting, departmental expense planning, workforce planning, currency translation, and much more due to this benefits the demand for cloud financial planning and analysis (FP&A) has increased rapidly from the last few years.



Market Trends:

- Proliferation of â€Big Dataâ€ and Associated Analytics



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Financial Planning and Analysis Activities

- Ease to Monitoring Working Capital and Cash Flow in Organizations

- Growing Need to Have Statistical Analysis to Measure and Plan Business Operations



Market Opportunities:

- Better Management of Expenses and Risk Analysis

- Heavy Investment in Cloud FP&A by End User Industry

- Accelerating Shift from Mature On-premises Offerings to Cloud Solutions



The Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solution, Service), Components (Planning (Budgeting, Forecasting), Management Reporting (Expenses/Revenue Allocations, Performance Measurements, Multi-dimensional Reporting, Profitability), Decision Support & Controls (Accounting/Tax Policy, Internal Audit, Financial Analysis, Project Management), Specialized Experience (Acquisition, Risk Management, Actuarial Analysis/Reserving, Real Estate Management)), Industry (IT, Communication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Education, Transportation, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Platform (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain), Cloud Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud)



Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market.

- -To showcase the development of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Cloud Financial Planning and AnalysisMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Production by Region Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Report:

- Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market

- Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Cloud Financial Planning and AnalysisProduction, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Solution,Service}

- Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



