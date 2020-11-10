Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Workiva (United States), Workday, Inc. (United States), Prophix, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), OneStream Software LLC (United States), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Anaplan (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), BOARD International S.A. (Switzerland), Axiom Software Solutions Limited (United States), Longview (Canada), Jedox AG (United States), Centage Corporation (United States), Vena Solutions Inc. (Canada), DataRails Ltd. (United States), Host Analytics Inc. (United States), Kepion (United States), Infor (United States), SigmaConso SA (Belgium) and CP Corporate Planning AG (Germany).



Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) is a decision-making platform that includes reporting, analysis, planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling. FP&A process complexity is higher compared to traditional transactional processes. Cloud FP&A enables organizations to have integrated financial reporting and consolidation solutions anywhere anytime worldwide. This cloud-based FP&A enables users to use all the benefits of the cloud without the cost or overhead of owning an on-premise custom application. It helps in financial planning & analytics for budgeting and forecasting, departmental expense planning, workforce planning, currency translation, and much more due to this benefits the demand for cloud financial planning and analysis (FP&A) has increased rapidly from the last few years.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Financial Planning and Analysis Activities

- Ease to Monitoring Working Capital and Cash Flow in Organizations

- Growing Need to Have Statistical Analysis to Measure and Plan Business Operations



Market Trend

- Proliferation of "Big Data" and Associated Analytics



Restraints

- Lack of Continuous On-Demand Planning and Forecasting



Opportunities

- Better Management of Expenses and Risk Analysis

- Heavy Investment in Cloud FP&A by End User Industry

- Accelerating Shift from Mature On-premises Offerings to Cloud Solutions



Challenges

- Lack of Skilled FP&A Professionals



The Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solution, Service), Components (Planning (Budgeting, Forecasting), Management Reporting (Expenses/Revenue Allocations, Performance Measurements, Multi-dimensional Reporting, Profitability), Decision Support & Controls (Accounting/Tax Policy, Internal Audit, Financial Analysis, Project Management), Specialized Experience (Acquisition, Risk Management, Actuarial Analysis/Reserving, Real Estate Management)), Industry (IT, Communication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Education, Transportation, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Platform (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain), Cloud Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



