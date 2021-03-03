Cloud Firewall Management Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Cisco, Lumen, AT&T

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Cloud Firewall Management published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Firewall Management Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Cloud Firewall Management. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are McAfee (Intel) (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Cisco (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), AT&T (United States), CheckPoint Software Technologies (Israel), NortonLifeLock(United States), DXC Technology (United States), Lumen(United States), Fortinet(United States) and Tufin (United States).



The process of efficiently managing rules associated with cloud firewall, configuration, logs and alerts of firewalls to build infrastructure having network security is known as cloud firewall management. A cloud firewall filter traffic from sources like the internet, virtual networks, tenants, and from virtual data centre. It block cyber-attacks which are directed at these sources. Cloud-based firewalls management creates a virtual barrier around infrastructure, applications and cloud platforms of the organisation's internal network. The main objective of cloud firewall management is to track the security events and network activities. This cloud firewall management comprises of software and services through which network security is provided. With the use of proper cloud firewall management, an organization can effectively manage logs with ensuring the integrity and it further improved business continuity. The number of management such as vulnerability management, event management and access management is provided by cloud firewall management with the help of different cloud deployment models. Increasing number of cyberattacks and cybercrimes are creating ample amount of opportunities for cloud firewall management. The different types of cybercrimes like ransom is growing rapidly which leads to business interruptions and financial losses. Thus, organisations are focusing on securing their essential data and financial infrastructure. According to recent study, in 2021, approximately USD 6 trillion damage is predicted due to cybercrime. Hence, it is necessary to work on the network security. Geographically, North America is expected to growth with highest growth rate owing to developed security infrastructure, increased technological developments and strong presence of market players across the region.



by Type (Software-as-a-service firewall (SaaS firewall), Security-as-a-service (SECaaS)), Cloud Deployment Model (Hybrid, Multi cloud, Public Cloud), End Use (Government and Defence, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Others), Type of Management (Unified Threat Management, Vulnerability Management, Compliance Management, Identity and Access Management, Managed Intrusion Detection, Others)



Market Trend

- Increasing Technical Advancements Due To Involvement of IoT

- Preference for Outsourcing the Firewall Development



Market Drivers

- Rising Number Internal and External of Threats Such As Cybercrimes

- Inclination of Organisations towards Providing Extended Security to Its Global Branches Offices Demanding Cloud Firewall Management

- Unique Features like Unlimited Storage Capacity, Quick Recovery and Effective Collaboration between Different Branches is Responsible for Increasing Demand



Opportunities

- Advancement Associated With Virtualization Next-Generation

- Demand from the SMEs Creating Opportunities for Cloud Firewall Management



Restraints

- Security Concerns Regarding Data

- High Cost of Investments for Systems



Challenges

- Less Awareness Regarding Advanced Cyber Threats

- Existence of Traditional Firewalls



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Firewall Management:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Firewall Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Firewall Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cloud Firewall Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Firewall Management Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Firewall Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Cloud Firewall Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Firewall Management including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



