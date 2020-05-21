Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Owing to the proliferation of high quality networks and cloud computing, cloud gaming market trends have gained tremendous momentum across the world. Major advancements in virtual reality, graphics, and artificial intelligence in recent years have bought cloud computing to games on a new and easily accessible level.



It is a known fact that the costs of several popular high-definition games have surged considerably over the years which has restricted the usage of games by over 70% of potential buyers.



However, with the introduction of cloud gaming approach, companies are expanding their customer base by launching affordable gaming services and providing flexible payment option to users in the form of a subscription plan on a monthly basis or annually.



Introduction of incredible gaming innovations along with high-quality streaming for price-sensitive customers will bring in hefty revenues from millions of gaming enthusiasts, undoubtedly fueling cloud gaming market.



Increasing number of collaborations and strategic alliances between internet service providers and cloud gaming companies will accelerate B2B gaming deals and effectively deliver new customer offerings to the game developers.



According to reports, Business to Business (B2B) cloud gaming market share is expected to register more than 40% CAGR between 2019 and 2025.



In March 2019, Ooredoo, a Qatar-based telecom operator had collaborated with PayGiga to provide high-definition game streaming to plenty of people without the requirement for any gaming equipment. Such partnerships and similar developments will open up more opportunities for industry players and create a wide customer base, expanding cloud gaming market outlook.



Prominent technology players such as Google, Microsoft, and several others gaming companies are directing their efforts towards numerous strategic R&D initiatives to enhance product capability and boosting their presence in the cloud gaming space.



For instance, in October 2018 Google had launched "Project Stream" to test game-streaming services over the internet via chrome browser. Similar advancements will encourage other companies to come up with novel product innovations and expand global presence in the region, bringing substantial remunerations for cloud gaming platforms.



In terms of the regional landscape, North America is projected to hold a substantial portion of the cloud gaming market over the estimated timeline.



With the mounting adoption of smartphones and tablets across the world, the mobile game market is growing at a very rapid pace. Reports suggest that in 2018, global smartphone penetration was more than 39% and is expected to grow to over 48% by 2022.



With the advent of new technology in cloud games, gamers can now access seamlessly and play the games from phones, tablets, and TVs anywhere and anytime. Undeniably, cloud gaming will rapidly become a common product across the entertainment and gaming industry which helps in encouraging innovation and bring healthy competition in the cloud gaming market.



