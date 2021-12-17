Cloud Gaming Market Is Projected to Reach USD 3,107 Million by 2024

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- The cloud gaming market is estimated to be valued at USD 306 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,107 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 59.0%. The major driving factors considered are the commercialization of 5G, the rise in a number of gamers, and the upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile. An increase in the number of internet users is also expected to drive cloud gaming growth during the forecast period.



Cloud Gaming Market for Game Platform Services held largest size of market in 2019



Game platform service held the largest share in cloud gaming market by offering owing to growing demand of both content and PC service. Cloud gaming allows playing PC games on nearly any device on the go, which earlier required expensive hardware. Sony's PlayStation, Blade's Shadow, GeForce NOW, Blacknut are some of the major companies providing gaming platform service. Launch of Google's Stadia and Microsoft XCloud are expected to further drive the platform service market.



Cloud Gaming Market for Smartphones to grow at higher CAGR of market during forecast period



With the rapid rise in mobile gaming in the last five years, smartphones are going to gain a significant amount of market traction in the coming years. One of the perks of this technology is its cost-effectiveness. It is way too expensive to constantly upgrade the consoles and PCs to uphold the game performance. It requires extra spending for up-gradation of consoles and customization of PCs, but with cloud gaming, it requires either a laptop, a 5G device, or a smart TV. This has provided the feasibility to a new class of gamers, as it opens the possibility for more casual gaming for a fraction of the price.



Video Streaming to hold largest share of cloud gaming market in 2019



Games being streamed from powerful servers without the need to download or update any game is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, video streaming service further allows playing games anywhere and, on any platform, as long as it is connected to internet. There has also been an increase of a wide selection of high-quality games.



Casual gamers segment to have highest growth in cloud gaming market in coming years



Casual gamers are more likely to make tradeoffs for the convenience and cost-effectiveness of cloud gaming. Also, continued enhancements of 5G smartphones lead to the high speed and low latency properties creating wider adoption of cloud gaming for casual gamers.



APAC held major share of cloud gaming market in 2019



The cloud gaming market in APAC is foreseen to augment at a significant rate owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region. Additionally, the cost-effective nature of the cloud gaming platforms is promoting its usage across various new customer classes that vary in investing in gaming systems due to its cost.



Key Market Players

The major players in the cloud gaming market are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Sony (Japan), IBM (US), Tencent (China), and Alibaba (China).