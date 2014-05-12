Cloud Gaming to Emerge as a Tool to Explore New & Interactive Games

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Indian mobile gaming is emerging as one of the leading segments of the overall Indian gaming industry. In this, cloud gaming has become a fastest and cost efficient way for players to reach out for the desired games by just connecting to the Internet. Thus various mobile device manufacturers are now focusing on cloud gaming and launching devices that are integrated with the companies that provides cloud gaming platforms. With this significant shift, cloud gaming is anticipated to provide a great fillip to the overall mobile gaming industry of the country.



As per our report, “Indian Mobile Gaming Market Forecast to 2017”, India mobile gaming market is growing immensely owing to increasing number of mobile subscribers, rising penetration of smartphones and availability of high speed networks like 3G and 4G in the country. In addition to that, country’s mobile gaming industry is strongly supported by animation industry and outsourcing industry which is providing requisite boost to the industry. Considering the above factors, it is projected that the India mobile gaming market will grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report provides thorough analysis of country’s mobile gaming industry covering analysis of mobile gaming industry by consumer end and service end. It provides an in-depth research of the current and future growth prospects of the mobile gaming market in the country. It covers analysis of games by major types including arcade, RPGs, action, sports, card & board, bollywood games etc. Besides, the report analyzes gamer profile including mobile game by age group, mobile game by user type, mobile game play by place etc. Also, an analysis of opportunities areas of the market along with business model & strategies has been added in the report.



To facilitate client in understanding future market scenario, the report exhibits the emerging market trends and drivers which are boosting the mobile gaming industry in the country. Furthermore, by through competitive landscape section, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers coupled with the key developments of these players in the country. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



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